Kearneysville, WV

Kearneysville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Kearneysville (WV) Weather Channel
Kearneysville (WV) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

KEARNEYSVILLE, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bZOWROa00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Kearneysville (WV) Weather Channel

Kearneysville (WV) Weather Channel

Kearneysville, WV
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Kearneysville, WV
