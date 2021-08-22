Long Prairie Daily Weather Forecast
LONG PRAIRIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
