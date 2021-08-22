Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Prairie, MN

Long Prairie Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Long Prairie (MN) Weather Channel
Long Prairie (MN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LONG PRAIRIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bZOWQVr00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Long Prairie (MN) Weather Channel

Long Prairie (MN) Weather Channel

Long Prairie, MN
146
Followers
566
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Prairie, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy