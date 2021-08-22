Sunday rain in Hampton meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it
(HAMPTON, SC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hampton Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hampton:
Sunday, August 22
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, August 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
