Bonaire, GA

Sunday set for rain in Bonaire — 3 ways to make the most of it

Bonaire (GA) Weather Channel
Bonaire (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(BONAIRE, GA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Bonaire Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bonaire:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bZOWCOv00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bonaire (GA) Weather Channel

Bonaire (GA) Weather Channel

Bonaire, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Bonaire Weather Forecast

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Bonaire: Friday, August 27: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Saturday, August 28: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and
Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(BONAIRE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bonaire. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!

