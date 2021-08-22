Oneonta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ONEONTA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0