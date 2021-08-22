Sunday rain in Ellenton: Ideas to make the most of it

(ELLENTON, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ellenton Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellenton:

Sunday, August 22 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Monday, August 23 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 7 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.