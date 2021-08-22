Cancel
Ellenton, FL

Sunday rain in Ellenton: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Ellenton (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(ELLENTON, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ellenton Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellenton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bZOVxPV00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ellenton (FL) Weather Channel

Ellenton, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

