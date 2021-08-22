Cancel
South Amboy, NJ

Daily Weather Forecast For South Amboy

South Amboy (NJ) Weather Channel
South Amboy (NJ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SOUTH AMBOY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 70 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

South Amboy (NJ) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for South Amboy — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SOUTH AMBOY, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in South Amboy. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

