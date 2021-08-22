Cancel
Kodak, TN

Kodak Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Kodak (TN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

KODAK, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bZOVtsb00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

City
Kodak is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(KODAK, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kodak. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

