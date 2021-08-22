Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lumberton, TX

Lumberton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LUMBERTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bZOVDFR00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Lumberton, TX
290
Followers
558
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy