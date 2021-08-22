Cancel
Boca Raton, FL

Delray Beach, PBSO, Boca Raton, Boynton Cops Nab Eight For DUI

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lu3h_0bZOUqL300
Robert Horowitz, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While the COVID-19 pandemic rages in Palm Beach County, the epidemic of allegedly drunk drivers rages as well. Local police departments arrested at least eight people over the past 48 hours for DUI in Delray Beach, Boca Raton, and South Palm Beach County.

Here the arrests that had been processed as of 9 a.m Sunday morning:

Robert A. Horowitz of Abbey Lane in Delray Beach was charged with DUI/DUI damage to property on August 21st. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 2:05 a.m. and later released on his own recognizance.

Christy Ashe of SE 4th Avenue in Delray Beach was charged with DUI on August 21st. She was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 12:20 a.m. and released just after 7 a.m. on her own recognizance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNW5Y_0bZOUqL300
Christy Ashe, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

Andrea Benedetto-Felbinger was charged with DUI on August 20th. he was booked into jail at 9:44 p.m. and released on August 21st at 3:20 a.m.

Matthew Beuka of Sundy Avenue in Delray Beach was charged with “DUI unlawful blood alcohol, DUI breath alcohol .08 or more per 210 L” on August 20th. He was booked into jail at 5:25 a.m. and remains locked up Sunday morning. He is being held on $5,000 bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNH1u_0bZOUqL300
Matthew Beuka, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

Christopher Coccetti of Fort Lauderdale was arrested by Boca Raton Police and charged with DUI on August 21st. He was booked into jail at 5:15 a.m. and later released on his own recognizance.

Jeffrey Horn of Saint Andrews Road in Boynton Beach was arrested by Palm Beach police on August 22nd. He was booked into jail at 4:43 a.m and remains behind bars as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Jesus Rodriguez of NE 6th Avenue in Boynton Beach was arrested by PBSO and charged with DUI and two counts of resisting an officer on August 22nd. He was booked into jail at 3:13 a.m. and remains locked up Sunday morning.

Ashley Bickle of Tybee Circle in Boynton Beach was arrested on August 21st for DUI. She was jailed at 5 a.m. and later released on her own recognizance.

Charges are allegations. The validity of the charges will be determined in court.

The article Delray Beach, PBSO, Boca Raton, Boynton Cops Nab Eight For DUI appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

