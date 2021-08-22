Daily Weather Forecast For Rosamond
ROSAMOND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Haze then sunny during the day; while clear then haze overnight
- High 95 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
