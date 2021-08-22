Daily Weather Forecast For Elmwood Park
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Monday, August 23
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely then Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
