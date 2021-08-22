Daily Weather Forecast For Elmwood Park

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 31 mph



Monday, August 23 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely then Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



