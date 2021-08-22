Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elmwood Park, NJ

Daily Weather Forecast For Elmwood Park

Posted by 
Elmwood Park (NJ) Weather Channel
Elmwood Park (NJ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bZOUm3N00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely then Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Elmwood Park (NJ) Weather Channel

Elmwood Park (NJ) Weather Channel

Elmwood Park, NJ
61
Followers
567
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmwood Park, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy