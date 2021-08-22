Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Sylvester

(SYLVESTER, GA) Sunday is set to be rainy in Sylvester, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sylvester:

Sunday, August 22 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 23 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 90 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.