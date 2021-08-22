Cancel
Madison, FL

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Madison

Posted by 
Madison (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(MADISON, FL) Sunday is set to be rainy in Madison, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Madison:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bZOUezZ00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

