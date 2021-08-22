Cancel
Chesapeake Beach, MD

Chesapeake Beach Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Chesapeake Beach (MD) Weather Channel
Chesapeake Beach (MD) Weather Channel
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bZOUbLO00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

