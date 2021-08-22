Chesapeake Beach Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, August 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
