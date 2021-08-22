Cancel
Ocklawaha, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Ocklawaha

Ocklawaha (FL) Weather Channel
Ocklawaha (FL) Weather Channel
OCKLAWAHA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bZOUaSf00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

