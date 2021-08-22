Daily Weather Forecast For Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 23
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0