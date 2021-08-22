Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osceola, AR

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Osceola

Posted by 
Osceola (AR) Weather Channel
Osceola (AR) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(OSCEOLA, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Osceola. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Osceola:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bZOUWsd00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Osceola (AR) Weather Channel

Osceola (AR) Weather Channel

Osceola, AR
179
Followers
562
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osceola, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Osceola, ARPosted by
Osceola (AR) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Osceola

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Osceola: Thursday, August 26: Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Friday, August 27: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

Comments / 0

Community Policy