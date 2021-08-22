Hayden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAYDEN, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- 6 to 18 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
