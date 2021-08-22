Cancel
Blue Ridge, GA

Weather Forecast For Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BLUE RIDGE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bZOURT000

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Blue Ridge, GA
Take advantage of Monday sun in Blue Ridge

(BLUE RIDGE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blue Ridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

