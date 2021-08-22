Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, MS

Weather Forecast For Florence

Posted by 
Florence (MS) Weather Channel
Florence (MS) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

FLORENCE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bZOUPhY00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Florence (MS) Weather Channel

Florence (MS) Weather Channel

Florence, MS
143
Followers
568
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Florence, MSPosted by
Florence (MS) Weather Channel

Florence is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(FLORENCE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Florence. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy