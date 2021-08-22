Cancel
Lavonia, GA

Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel
Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LAVONIA, GA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lavonia Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lavonia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bZOUO4300

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel

Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel

Lavonia, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

