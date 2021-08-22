Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockwood, TN

Rockwood Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ROCKWOOD, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bZOUNBK00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Rockwood, TN
184
Followers
564
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockwood, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Rockwood, TNPosted by
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Rockwood

(ROCKWOOD, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rockwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy