Smithfield, VA

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Smithfield

Posted by 
Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel
Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(SMITHFIELD, VA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Smithfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bZOUF7W00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel

Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

