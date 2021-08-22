Cancel
Monticello, KY

Monticello is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Monticello (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(MONTICELLO, KY) A sunny Sunday is here for Monticello, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monticello:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bZOUBac00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

