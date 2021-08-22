Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)
(CLIO, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Clio Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with clouds Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clio:
Sunday, August 22
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
