Clio, MI

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Posted by 
Clio (MI) Weather Channel
Clio (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(CLIO, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Clio Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clio:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bZOU9uP00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

