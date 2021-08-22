Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, TX

Roanoke Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Roanoke (TX) Weather Channel
Roanoke (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ROANOKE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bZOU78x00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Roanoke (TX) Weather Channel

Roanoke (TX) Weather Channel

Roanoke, TX
82
Followers
567
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Roanoke, TXPosted by
Roanoke (TX) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Roanoke

(ROANOKE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Roanoke. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy