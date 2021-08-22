Weather Forecast For Hopkins
HOPKINS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 23
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
