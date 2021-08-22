Weather Forecast For Hopkins

HOPKINS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Monday, August 23 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



