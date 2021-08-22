Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chadbourn, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Chadbourn

Posted by 
Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel
Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CHADBOURN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bZOU2jK00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel

Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel

Chadbourn, NC
156
Followers
571
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chadbourn, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy