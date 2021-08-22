Cancel
Thomaston, GA

Sunday rain in Thomaston: Ideas to make the most of it

Thomaston (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(THOMASTON, GA) Sunday is set to be rainy in Thomaston, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thomaston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bZOU0xs00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

