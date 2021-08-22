Cancel
Edenton, NC

Edenton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Edenton (NC) Weather Channel
Edenton (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

EDENTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bZOTupk00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Edenton (NC) Weather Channel

Edenton (NC) Weather Channel

Edenton, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

City
Edenton, NC
