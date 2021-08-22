Daily Weather Forecast For Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 94 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
