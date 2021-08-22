Greenville Daily Weather Forecast
GREENVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
