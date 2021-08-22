Cancel
Greenville, MI

Greenville Daily Weather Forecast

GREENVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0bZOTpQ700

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

