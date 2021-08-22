Cancel
Williamston, NC

Sunday rain in Williamston: Ideas to make the most of it

Williamston (NC) Weather Channel
(WILLIAMSTON, NC) Sunday is set to be rainy in Williamston, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Williamston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bZOTm1A00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

