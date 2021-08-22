Cancel
Crowley, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Crowley

Crowley (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CROWLEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bZOTl8R00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

