Griffith Daily Weather Forecast

GRIFFITH, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.