Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeville, DE

Weather Forecast For Bridgeville

Posted by 
Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel
Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BRIDGEVILLE, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bZOTgio00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel

Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel

Bridgeville, DE
122
Followers
566
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeville, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy