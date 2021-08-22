Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bushnell, FL

Jump on Bushnell’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Bushnell (FL) Weather Channel
Bushnell (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(BUSHNELL, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bushnell Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bushnell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bZOTd4d00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bushnell (FL) Weather Channel

Bushnell (FL) Weather Channel

Bushnell, FL
165
Followers
571
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bushnell, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy