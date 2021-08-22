Cancel
Tolleson, AZ

Tolleson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Tolleson (AZ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

TOLLESON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bZOTZUb00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 85 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

