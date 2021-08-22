Weather Forecast For Fishkill
FISHKILL, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Heavy Rain
- High 77 °F, low 70 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Heavy rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of light rain then isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
