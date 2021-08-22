Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fishkill, NY

Weather Forecast For Fishkill

Posted by 
Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel
Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

FISHKILL, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bZOTU4y00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Heavy Rain

    • High 77 °F, low 70 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Heavy rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of light rain then isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel

Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel

Fishkill, NY
161
Followers
568
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fishkill, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Fishkill, NYPosted by
Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Fishkill

(FISHKILL, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fishkill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy