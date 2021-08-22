Cancel
Valley Springs, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Valley Springs

Valley Springs (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

VALLEY SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bZOTPfL00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Valley Springs, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

