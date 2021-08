Earthworks is famous in the recording industry, building its incredible reputation on the accuracy and realism of its measurement microphones. It doesn’t stop there, however, delivering some excellent handheld and instrument mics, such as the SV33 used by Lew of Unbox Therapy. Today, we’re looking at the Icon Pro, the company’s first product directly targeted at streamers and content creators. Coming in at $499 for the XLR version and $349 for USB, the Icon promises a rich, detailed sound perfect for voice over. It doesn’t come cheap, but if you’re looking for a professional-level microphone, this might be one to consider.