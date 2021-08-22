Cancel
Hubert, NC

A rainy Sunday in Hubert — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Hubert (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(HUBERT, NC) Sunday is set to be rainy in Hubert, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hubert:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bZOTDJr00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

