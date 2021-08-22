Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ripley, TN

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Ripley (TN) Weather Channel
Ripley (TN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(RIPLEY, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ripley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ripley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bZOSvXQ00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Ripley (TN) Weather Channel

Ripley (TN) Weather Channel

Ripley, TN
270
Followers
566
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ripley, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Ripley, TNPosted by
Ripley (TN) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Ripley

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ripley: Saturday, August 28: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Sunday, August 29: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of
Ripley, TNPosted by
Ripley (TN) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Ripley — 3 ways to make the most of it

(RIPLEY, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ripley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ripley, TNPosted by
Ripley (TN) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Ripley — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(RIPLEY, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ripley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy