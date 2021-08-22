Azle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AZLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
