Clifton, CO

Clifton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Clifton (CO) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CLIFTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bZOSiJD00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

