Clifton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CLIFTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 91 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



