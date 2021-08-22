4-Day Weather Forecast For Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Monday, August 23 Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.