Port Wentworth Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PORT WENTWORTH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, August 23
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
