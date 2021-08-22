Cancel
Sweetwater, TN

Sweetwater Daily Weather Forecast

Sweetwater (TN) Weather Channel
Sweetwater (TN) Weather Channel
SWEETWATER, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bZOSCG500

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

