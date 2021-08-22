Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brewton, AL

Brewton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Brewton (AL) Weather Channel
Brewton (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BREWTON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bZOS9h900

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Brewton (AL) Weather Channel

Brewton (AL) Weather Channel

Brewton, AL
365
Followers
565
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brewton, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Al Lrb#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Brewton, ALPosted by
Brewton (AL) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Brewton

(BREWTON, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brewton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy